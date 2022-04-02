Matthias Schwab shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwab's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Schwab at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwab had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwab to 1 under for the round.