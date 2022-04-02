  • Matt Kuchar finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matt Kuchar makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.