Matt Kuchar finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Matt Kuchar hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day in 6th at 8 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Kuchar hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Kuchar went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.