Matt Jones putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Matt Jones hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Matt Jones hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Jones hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Jones to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Jones hit his tee shot 328 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Jones chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.