Martin Laird comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Laird finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Martin Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Laird had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

Laird tee shot went 271 yards to the native area and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Laird hit his tee shot 311 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Laird chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.