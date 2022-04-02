Luke List shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 sixth, List's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.