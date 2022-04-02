Luke Donald shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Luke Donald hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Donald's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Donald had a 183 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 161 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Donald's 167 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.