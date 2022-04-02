Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Glover hit his 94 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to even for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Glover's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Glover chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th Glover hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 34 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Glover at 1 over for the round.