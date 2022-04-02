Lanto Griffin putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Valero Texas Open

Lanto Griffin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Lanto Griffin hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.