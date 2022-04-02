  • Kevin Streelman putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Lucas Glover sinks birdie putt at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.