Kevin Streelman putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Streelman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Kevin Streelman hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.