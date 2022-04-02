Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Kevin Chappell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Chappell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Chappell at even for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Chappell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Chappell hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.