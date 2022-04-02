  • Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kevin Chappell makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Chappell drains a 39-foot birdie at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Kevin Chappell makes a 39-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.