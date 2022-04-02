Keegan Bradley rebounds from poor front in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Keegan Bradley hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Keegan Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Bradley's 155 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 347-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.