Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Spieth got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Spieth tee shot went 209 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Spieth's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Spieth had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Spieth's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Spieth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.