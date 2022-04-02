  • Jordan Spieth shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jordan Spieth nearly aces No. 16 at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jordan Spieth makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.