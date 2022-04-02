John Huh finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, John Huh hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On his second stroke on the 602-yard par-5 second, Huh went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Huh hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Huh's 132 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Huh got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Huh chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to even for the round.