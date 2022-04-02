Jim Herman shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Jim Herman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day in 72nd at 3 over; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Herman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Herman at 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Herman hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Herman's tee shot went 210 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Herman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Herman to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Herman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Herman's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.