Jhonattan Vegas shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Jhonattan Vegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Vegas's tee shot went 289 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 148 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th Vegas hit his tee shot 331 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 16 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Vegas at even-par for the round.