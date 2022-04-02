Jared Wolfe putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Valero Texas Open

Jared Wolfe hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolfe finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Jared Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jared Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wolfe hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Wolfe went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wolfe to 3 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Wolfe hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.