  • Jared Wolfe putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Jared Wolfe's tee shot sets up birdie at Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Jared Wolfe makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.