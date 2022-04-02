James Hahn finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, James Hahn hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Hahn got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.