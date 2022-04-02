J.T. Poston putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, J.T. Poston hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, J.T. Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Poston's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Poston got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 2 over for the round.

Poston hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 14th. This moved Poston to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Poston went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Poston to 2 over for the round.