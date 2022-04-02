J.J. Spaun putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, J.J. Spaun hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, and Dylan Frittelli; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, J.J. Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Spaun hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 134 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun missed the green on his first shot on the 241-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Spaun hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Spaun hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.