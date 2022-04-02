Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 309 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Swafford chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Swafford hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 241-yard par-3 green 13th, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 183-yard par-3 green 16th, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th, Swafford had a great 306-yard tee shot to the green. He ended up missing his eagle attempt from 1 foot but carded a birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.