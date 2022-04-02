Henrik Stenson putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Valero Texas Open

Henrik Stenson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stenson finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Henrik Stenson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Stenson's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stenson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 11th, Stenson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Stenson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Stenson's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Stenson's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.