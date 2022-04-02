Henrik Norlander shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 211 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 5 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Norlander took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.