Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Greyson Sigg hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 48th at 2 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Sigg reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Sigg at 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

Sigg got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sigg hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Sigg to even for the round.

Sigg hit his tee shot 301 yards to the native area on the 410-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Sigg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.