Gary Woodland putts himself to an even-par third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Gary Woodland got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gary Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 3 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Woodland's 180 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

After a 347 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Woodland chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.