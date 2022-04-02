Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Dylan Frittelli hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, and J.J. Spaun; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Frittelli hit his 228 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.