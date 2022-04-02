Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Doc Redman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Doc Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Doc Redman to 2 over for the round.