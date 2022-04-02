Denny McCarthy putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Denny McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th McCarthy hit his tee shot 310 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.