Davis Riley shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 11th, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Riley to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Riley hit an approach shot from 240 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Riley to 4 over for the round.