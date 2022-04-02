David Skinns shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, David Skinns hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Skinns chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Skinns hit his next to the native area. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 eighth. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.

At the ninth, 474-yard par-4, Skinns hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

Skinns got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 6 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 5 over for the round.