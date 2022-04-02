Corey Conners shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Conners hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even-par for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Conners's tee shot went 224 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Conners hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Conners at 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Conners got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to 3 over for the round.