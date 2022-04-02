  • Corey Conners shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 8 at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.