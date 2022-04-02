Chris Kirk shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Chris Kirk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Kirk's tee shot went 290 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Kirk to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Kirk to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Kirk's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.