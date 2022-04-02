Chesson Hadley putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 third round in the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Chesson Hadley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 68th at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

Chesson Hadley hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fourth. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hadley took a drop on his third. He finished by getting his fifth shot onto the green and one putting for bogey. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.