Charles Howell III finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Howell III hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Howell III hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Howell III's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

Howell III got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to even-par for the round.