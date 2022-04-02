Chad Ramey putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Chad Ramey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Ramey finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Chad Ramey hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Chad Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Ramey's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Ramey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.