C.T. Pan shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

C.T. Pan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Pan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pan's 142 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Pan's tee shot went 246 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Pan hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.