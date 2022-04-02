Brendon Todd shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Brendon Todd hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Todd chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Todd to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Todd had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to even-par for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th Todd hit his tee shot 339 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 18 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Todd at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, scoring a par. This kept Todd at even-par for the round.