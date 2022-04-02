Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Brendan Steele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Steele chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Steele chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.