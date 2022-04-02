  • Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Brandt Snedeker in the third round at the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Brandt Snedecker shoots a 5-under 67.
    Extended Highlights

    Brandt Snedeker’s Round 3 highlights from Valero

    In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Brandt Snedecker shoots a 5-under 67.