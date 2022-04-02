Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Brandt Snedeker in the third round at the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Snedeker finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Beau Hossler, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Brandt Snedeker's 133 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Snedeker chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Snedeker hit his tee shot 332 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.