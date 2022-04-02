Bill Haas shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Bill Haas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day in 71st at 2 over; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haas had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Haas's his second shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Haas hit his tee shot 311 yards to the native area on the 447-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 183-yard par-3 green 16th, Haas suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 4 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Haas to 5 over for the round.