Ben Martin shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 63rd at even par; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Martin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 third, Martin missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

Martin got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Martin hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Martin to 3 over for the round.

After a 346 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Martin to 3 over for the round.