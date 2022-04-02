Beau Hossler shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 1st at 10 under with Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hossler had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 12th, Hossler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hossler's 181 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Hossler hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.