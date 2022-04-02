Austin Smotherman putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the Valero Texas Open

Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 68th at 1 over; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Austin Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Austin Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

Smotherman got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 eighth. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.