Anirban Lahiri putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day tied for 16th at 6 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Anirban Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Anirban Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 eighth, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Lahiri had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

After a 356 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Lahiri hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.