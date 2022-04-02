Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 56th at 1 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 third green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.