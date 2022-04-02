Adam Long putts well in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 30th at 4 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Adam Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Adam Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long hit an approach shot from 124 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Long chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.