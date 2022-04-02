  • Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the third round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Adam Hadwin makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin sinks a 37-foot birdie at Valero

