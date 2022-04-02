Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadwin at 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadwin hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hadwin's tee shot went 250 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Hadwin hit his 228 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 15th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.