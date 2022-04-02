Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Valero Texas Open

Aaron Rai hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rai had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 183-yard par-3 16th green, Rai suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 3 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Rai reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.