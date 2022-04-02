Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Aaron Baddeley in the third round at the Valero Texas Open

In his third round at the Valero Texas Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Baddeley finished his day tied for 21st at 5 under; Beau Hossler, Brandt Snedeker, J.J. Spaun, and Dylan Frittelli are tied for 1st at 10 under; Scott Stallings is in 5th at 9 under; and Matt Kuchar is in 6th at 8 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Aaron Baddeley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Aaron Baddeley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 eighth, Baddeley hit his 124 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Baddeley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 4 under for the round.