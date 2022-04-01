Zach Johnson rebounds from poor front in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Zach Johnson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Johnson finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Zach Johnson got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zach Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Johnson's 142 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.