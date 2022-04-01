Wyndham Clark shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Wyndham Clark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Clark's 94 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 1 under for the round.

Clark had a fantastic chip-in on the 171-yard par-3 third. His tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his second shot went 29 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Clark chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.